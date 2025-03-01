Utah man found dead along I-15; homicide investigation underway

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — A homicide investigation is underway after a Utah man was found dead of a gunshot wound on Interstate 15 in Idaho late Friday.

Idaho State Police troopers discovered the body of the 31-year-old man at approximately 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-15 near milepost 85. The man was inside a white 2008 Toyota Camry stopped on the outside shoulder with its hazard lights turned on.

The unidentified man's death was ruled a homicide by the Bingham County Coroner’s Office.

During the original investigation into the homicide, northbound lanes of I-15 were temporarily closed overnight but were later reopened to traffic

Anyone with information on the man's death or those who drove past the Camry are asked to contact the Idaho State Police at (208) 239-9850.