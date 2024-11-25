Utah National Guard gets new, top-of-the-line Apache helicopters

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The Utah National Guard has been serving the state since 1894 with roots dating back to the Minutemen of the 17th-century American colonies.

This weekend, they received quite the boost in the form of the Army's most advanced attack helicopter.

"These aircraft are extremely fast compared to our other aircraft," said Col. Patrick.

On Saturday, the Utah National Guard took their new Apache helicopters for a spin.

"The flight went better than we could have hoped for. A little weather on the east coast, but after that, it wasn't bad at all," Patrick said.

The first four of 24 Apaches arrived early Saturday morning after they went under full inspection.

"They've got software on there that it's like playing a video game. You just fly the video game and the airplane... is fast and smooth, which is the good thing, and so it'll just hold the altitude and airspeed and just keep on trucking along. It's pretty good," Patrick said.

The first Apache helicopters arrived in Utah back in 1992.

"It just continues the legacy of the air pirates and what we bring to not only Utah, but really to the global fight and security, really," Patrick added.

The colonel calls it a major step forward.

"What a great day for Utah as we advance into the next couple decades of combat operations and what we can provide to, you know, the global security."