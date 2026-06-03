Utah philanthropist Karen Huntsman dies at age 88

SALT LAKE CITY — Karen Huntsman, famous for her role in major philanthropy efforts at the University of Utah and across the state, has died.

The U of U announced that Huntsman passed away this week at 88 years old.

“Karen Huntsman lived a life defined by compassion, generosity, and an unwavering belief in the power of healing and hope. Alongside Jon and her beloved family, she helped build one of the great philanthropic legacies in our nation’s history,” said U of U President Taylor Randall. "It would be difficult to find a Utahn who has not been personally touched by the work of the Huntsman family, a legacy that will continue for years to come."

She and her husband, Jon Huntsman Sr. (who passed away in 2018), established a family foundation to fund cancer research, mental health, education and more.

They had nine children — including former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. — and 56 grandchildren.

Karen Huntsman's father was David B. Haight, an apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1976 to 2004.

The full obituary, with words from many others impacted by Karen Huntsman's life, can be read HERE.