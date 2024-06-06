Utah Pipe Band performs at D-Day anniversary memorial in France

NORMANDY, France — A Utah band was among those attending and performing at solemn ceremonies Thursday honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The Utah Pipe Band performed for those who gathered at the Brittany American Ceremony in France.

Watch below as Utah Pipe Band performs at D-Day ceremonies:

Utah Pipe Band performs at D-Day

It was a special moment for John Barclay, the band's manager, whose grandfather was wounded on the same ground during World War I, as well as having a great uncle buried in the cemetery.

"It was a great homecoming for us, but to be here and honor the sacrifice of the Allied forces that did such an amazing job 80 years ago, it was humbling to say the best," said Barclay.

The band, which was formed in 1937 by Scottish immigrants, will perform on Utah Beach and march in the D-Day parade over the next few days.