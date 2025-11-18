Utah population expected to explode by millions over decades, report shows

SALT LAKE CITY — If you think Utah is getting crowded now, wait a few decades.

Long-term planning projections released Tuesday by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute forecast the state's population to increase by a whopping 2 million people over the next 40 years.

Utah's population currently stands at 3.6 million, but the explosion in growth would see 5.6 million residents in the state by 2065. In essence, two million more residents would be like adding the current population of Idaho to the Beehive State.

According to the institute, the massive growth projections are due to record levels of net migration, declining natural change, an aging population and continuing urbanization.

Among the Utah counties expected to bear the burden, or enjoy the benefits, of the population increase through 2065 are Wasatch County (1.9%), Utah County (1.7%), Washington (1.5%) and Tooele (1.5%). Salt Lake County is forecast to grow at 1.6% and remain Utah's most populated county.

According to the institute, the booming population is expected to be matched by job growth, with the addition of 1.2 million jobs over the next four decades. Health care, scientific, finance and insurance are some of the industries forecast to see job increases.

The study shows that the state's aging population will lead to a decrease in typical Utah households from 3 people to 2.3 in 2065.

