Utah roads mark deadliest month in history as summer traffic fatalities rise over 20%

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's "100 Deadliest Days" lived up to its name this summer as traffic fatalities in the state rose over 20 percent in 2024, while also recording the deadliest month ever seen in Utah history.

The preliminary numbers released Tuesday by the Utah Department of Public Safety showed 101 people were killed on state roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day this summer, up from 81 deaths in 2023.

July 2024 became the deadliest month ever on Utah roads, with 49 fatalities in 42 crashes.

FATALITIES BY MONTH IN 2024 :



May - 7

June - 19

July - 49 (Most fatal month on record)

August - 25

September - 1

Of those who died in traffic accidents, 11 were teenagers, 14 were pedestrians and three were on bicycles when struck and killed.

While contributing factors that caused the accidents that killed the majority of people this summer have not yet been determined, the following have been identified:

