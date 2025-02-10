Utah (surprisingly) boasts 3 cities among the best places for singles in the US

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — It's no secret that when it comes to family-centric states, Utah tends to lead the pack in the U.S. by a fairly overwhelming margin. So who would have thought that Utah... yes, Utah... is home to three of the best cities for singles, including the top location overall?

In a new study released by Ownerly, the real estate data website used a variety of different numbers such as single population growth, housing affordability and sex ratio to determine those cities that are prime locations for singles.

Once all those numbers were crunched, Grantsville was named the best city in the entire country for those currently without a partner. But the Beehive State wasn't done as Washington Terrace and Sunset also made the Top 10 list.

Grantsville was cited for offering "the best of both worlds — the tranquility of a small town and proximity to a bustling city," and it's growing population of young professionals. According to the study, the Tooele County city is "40% less expensive than the national average" and its singles population has grown by nearly 10 percent.

"Singles have plenty of opportunities to mingle with outdoor activities like hiking in the Oquirrh Mountains or attending community events like the annual Fourth of July Rodeo. If you’re looking for the typical clubbing experience to pick up dates, the nightlife is just a short drive away," the website shared.

While giving a nod to it not being the cheapest place to live, Washington Terrace placed third on the list due to a thriving dating scene that thrives on "community-driven events, like farmers’ markets and Ogden’s famous First Friday Art Stroll, which turns the city into a hub of creativity, live music, and socializing."

Rounding up Utah's representation in the Top 10 is Sunset, which placed 8th overall because of its location that "offers easy access to major employment hubs while keeping housing costs below the national average." With the city's singles population is booming at nearly 30%, Sunset's "community-driven atmosphere means frequent local events, from summer festivals to outdoor movie nights in the park, which help singles meet new people organically."

Top 10 U.S. Cities for Singles :



GRANTSVILLE Clute, Texas WASHINGTON TERRACE Milton-Freewater, Oregon Whitestown, Indiana Willard, Missouri Jerome, Idaho SUNSET Farmington, Arkansas Fort Stockton, Texas

Among the sub-category of best urban cities for singles, six Utah cities made the top 10: Kaysville (#2), Lehi (#3), American Fork (#4), Cedar City (#7), Eagle Mountain (#8) and Tooele (#10).