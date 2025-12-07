Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah to spend New Year's Eve in Las Vegas Bowl

Utah West Virginia Football
William Wotring/AP
Utah Utes players celebrate after defeating West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Sept, 27, 2025, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/ William Wotring)
Utah West Virginia Football
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — While New Year's Eve plans are likely still up in the air for many, the Utah Utes know how they'll be spending the festive night.

The Utes have accepted an invitation to face Nebraska in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl scheduled for Dec. 31 at Allegiant Stadium.

Kickoff for the bowl game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

At 10-2, Utah is currently ranked No. 15 in the most recent poll.

It will be the sixth Las Vegas Bowl appearance for the Utes, who played there as recently as 2023, falling14-7 to Northwestern.

Utah has faced Nebraska four previous times, with those games all having been played in Lincoln, the home of the Cornhuskers.

Las Vegas Bowl tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. MT on December 12.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere