Utah water storage at highest levels in at least 15 years

SALT LAKE CITY — Another great snowpack season is doing wonders for Utah's water supply, with statewide storage currently at its highest levels in at least 15 years, if not longer, according to the Division of Water Resources.

The June Water Supply Report issued Thursday showed that Utah's reservoirs currently stand at 92%, which is around 20% higher than normal and 17% higher than in June 2023.

Snowpack peaked at 18.8 inches this past season, beating the median peak levels by nearly 3 inches.

DWR described the current reservoir fill as "outstanding," while adding that the following basins are at or close to their storage capacity:



Beaver

Duchesne

Price

Provo

Southeastern Utah

Tooele Valley

Weber-Ogden

Even better news shows that flooding concerns from snowpack melt-off have mostly dissipated. However, streams and rivers continue to run high, which creates dangerous conditions that visitors should look out for.

“Our snowpack melting gradually has helped fill reservoirs and replenish our natural environment,” said Candice Hasenyager, director of the Division of Water Resources. “For the most part, we have avoided flooding concerns while managing reservoirs optimally.”

The report also noted that the Great Salt Lake is about 6.5 feet above the historic low measured in Nov. 2022.