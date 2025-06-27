Utahns celebrate, decry Supreme Court LGBTQ school ruling

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing parents the choice to opt their children out of classes that include LGBTQ book characters, FOX 13 News heard from Utahns on both sides of the issue about the decision's possible impact on the state.

"Just personally, and speaking on behalf of 'Let Utah Read,' is that we were disappointed in the Supreme Court decision. It feels like a betrayal of our public education system, and to me it feels like it stigmatizes our LGBTQ friends, neighbors, and kids that they're not allowed to see themselves in books," said the "Let Utah Read" co-founder, Rebekah Cummings.

As a parent and librarian, Cummings appreciates having access to all kinds of books and shared how Friday's ruling was disappointing, while at the same time, conservative groups, like Utah Eagle Forum, took the decision as a win.

Audit found Utah teachers removing classroom books ahead of 'sensitive materials' law:

Audit found Utah teachers removing classroom books ahead of 'sensitive materials' law

"I was very encouraged," said Utah Eagle Forum executive director Rana Williams. "It was a ruling that is pro-parent, and I think that is one of the important things that we need to have, especially in Utah, where we value parental choice so much."

A parent as well, Williams claims the ruling will allow parents to know what is happening in the classroom, which will help guide their children's education.

Cummings shared how Utah House Bill 374, which was passed in 2022 and concerned sensitive materials in schools, made it easier for books to be removed from their shelves. Last year, the state passed House Bill 29, which eases efforts to ban books in schools.

Both sides agree that the ruling will still impact the state.

"A lot of teachers have worked with parents on a one-on-one basis allowing their children to read a different book than the rest of the class if the parent has an objection to it, but the way that this mandatory opt out policy feels to me its just completely unworkable, like every teacher would have to anticipate what any parent might object to," Cummings explained.

Here's everything the Supreme Court ruled on this Friday:

Here's everything the Supreme Court ruled on this Friday

In such a deeply polarized society, Cumming worries people may start objecting to teaching about climate change, racial discrimination, and other topics. But Williams believes that just because parents choose to have their children in the public school system, it does not mean their parental rights stop there.

"It's also important to realize that this is an opt-out," she said. "It's not [as if] it won't be available at all. It reaffirms opt-out, and if you are determined to have your children exposed to those types of materials, you can still do that at home as well."