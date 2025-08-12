Utah health leaders work to prevent the spread of measles as students start going back to school

SALT LAKE CITY — As we head back to school, health officials are preparing for the potential spread of illnesses, including one of the most contagious: measles.

This summer, measles cases across the country surged to a record high since the disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. 25 years ago.

Nicholas Rupp with the Salt Lake County Health Department said while all is calm right now, there are some concerns.

“We have people who are traveling all over the country still, and they could very easily bring a case of measles back home to Utah,” Rupp said.

Some cases are going unreported.

Pediatrician Ellie Brownstein said measles is one of the most contagious diseases.

“It is airborne, meaning it spreads through the air. It can hang in the air for up to four hours after someone has been in the room. It can hang on a surface for up to two hours,” Brownstein said. “It can be contagious for up to four days before you develop the rash.”

According to the state health department, there are still 11 cases in Utah, but there are no known active cases at this time.

Health officials said the best way to prevent those numbers from going up is to get vaccinated.

Rupp said if a kid gets measles, there are protocols the school district has to follow.

“We will ask the school or the district to go through and track every place that that person may have been in the school, because we'll need to notify everybody who was in that space at the same time, or... for up to two hours after,” Rupp said.

The protocols can impact students who may not be sick, but have been exposed.

“We can check and make sure that they're vaccinated, in which case, great news. We don't have to do anything further. But if they're not vaccinated, they will likely need to be excluded from school for 21 days,” Rupp said.

That can be a long time for kids to be out of school.

“It's a downer for the person who's excluded because they can't go to school, they can't go to sports activities, they can't do extracurriculars associated with school, and really, they should be quarantined at home while we wait to see if they develop the illness,” Rupp said.

It’s because of this that health leaders are encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

“We have a very safe and effective vaccine that's been around for many years. One dose is about 93% effective. Two doses over 97% effective. Then your kid gets to stay in school. You don't have to worry about these things,” Brownstein said.

Some symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, congestion, spots inside the mouth, and a rash.

Vaccines are available at your local doctor’s office or health department.

For the Salt Lake County Health Department, you can call 385–468-SHOT to schedule a vaccine.

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, there have been no new cases since July 21.

For more information, visit dhhs.utah.gov.