Utahns warned to protect genetic data following 23andMe bankruptcy

SALT LAKE CITY — In the wake of the consumer DNA testing service 23andMe filing for bankruptcy, state officials are urging Utahns to ensure their genetic data is protected and secure.

The testing company announced Sunday that it was filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it seeks new ownership, but added it would not change policies for managing customer data.

Following the announcement, the Utah Department of Commerce and the Utah Attorney General's Office issued a consumer alert to advise residents of their rights and protections.

According to the alert, Utahns have the right under multiple privacy acts to rescind access to genetic data, request genetic data destruction and the right to have 23andME delete accounts.

"In light of the company’s financial difficulties and the potential risks to your sensitive information, you may want to consider" rescinding access to your account, the alert added.

The agencies shared the following directions on rescinding access to genetic information or how to request the destruction of a saliva test sample:



Sign in to your 23andMe account atwww.23andme.com.

Navigate to your profile’s “ Settings” section.

Scroll down to the “23andMe Data” section at the bottom of the page.

Click “View” next to the “23andMe Data” heading.

If you would like to keep a copy of your genetic data, download your data before continuing.

Locate the delete data option.

Select “Permanently Delete Data”.

Check your email for a confirmation link and follow it to complete the deletion process.

To destroy test samples, update settings by going to “Preferences” on the account page.

Last year, 23andMe laid off nearly 400 workers and shut down a branch of the company. It also paid $30 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that stemmed from a data breach that had exposed the personal information of almost 7 million customers.