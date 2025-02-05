Utahns watch RFK Jr. confirmation process with interest, concern

SALT LAKE CITY — As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to move through the confirmation process to become the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, many in Utah are watching closely with concern.

"It’s very concerning," said Marie Evans, chair of the Northern Utah Immunization Coalition.

The coalition promotes vaccines which they credit with saving countless lives.

"Vaccines are one of the most important public health interventions in history," she added.

Evans is worried about an RFK appointment, believing his role is critical for advancing public health initiatives, and he would be responsible for shaping policies that would affect millions. She explained why Kennedy's past claims against immunizations are dangerous.

"Even during the confirmation hearings, he wasn’t totally willing to disavow some of the anti-vaccination views that he’s shared," Evans said. "It can be really damaging, the fear that it creates in people."

Evans hopes as the RFK nomination heads to the Senate floor that votes won’t be cast along party lines, but by considering what’s best for the American public.

Others feel differently about Kennedy.

"I don’t necessarily feel like he’s anti-vaccine. For me, whether it’s pharmaceutical companies or agriculture or anything like that, it just seems like he’s more accountability-oriented," shared Rachel Jensen, a registered nurse.

Jensen spent years as a school nurse in elementary, middle, and high schools in the South Sanpete School District.

"We had to accommodate and incorporate for those who were immune-compromised but also give people their freedom to choose," she said.

Jensen fears the return of things that seemed eradicated by vaccinations but also gives weight to individual choice.

"Choices still have an impact," she said. "If we had a child with leukemia and undergoing treatment, we had to ensure that student was as safe as can be and not in a classroom with students who were unvaccinated."

She claimed that it’s healthy for the country to have differing opinions and that healthcare is not one-size-fits-all.

"We have to be able to listen to other people’s points of view and experiences," Jensen said.