Man reported missing while hiking through Capitol Reef National Park

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A search is underway for a man who was believed to be hiking through Capitol Reef National Park after he was last seen over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, Richard Discipio, 77, was last seen at the Days Inn in Torrey on Saturday. Discipio may have been hiking in the Chimney Rock area of Capitol Reef sometime between Saturday and Monday.

It is not known what Discipio was wearing when he disappeared, but he is 5'8" and 135 pounds, with green eyes.

The National Park Service is taking part in the search, along with units from the Bureau of Land Management, Wayne County and Sevier County.

Anyone with information on Discipio is told to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-356-8757.