Popular Angels Landing Trail closed at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — One of the most popular trails at Zion National Park in southern Utah has been closed for repairs just ahead of the busy summer season.

Angels Landing, which entices thousands to hike a trail many claim is one of the most dangerous inside the country's national parks, was listed as closed on Thursday.

According to the National Park Service, the closure is due to damage to the chain section of the trail. Visitors use the chains to steady themselves while hiking up the steep and narrow path to the top.

There is no indication of when the trail will reopen, with the park service saying day-before lotteries for passes to gain trail access "may be canceled or delayed." While Angels Landing will be closed, the trail up to Scout Lookout will remain open.

Angels Landing has been the site of more than a dozen deaths since 2000, with the latest fatal fall occurring in April when a 68-year-old Texas man fell during an afternoon hike.