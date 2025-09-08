Utes clash vs. Texas Tech set for early kickoff on FOX Big Noon Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Instead of tailgating with beers and bratwurst, Utah fans will need to stock up on coffee and bacon ahead of the team's upcoming showdown against Texas Tech.

The FOX network announced that it has tabbed the Utes-Red Raiders clash on Sept. 20 for its Big Noon Saturday time slot, meaning the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium will kick off at 10 a.m. local time.

The game will be broadcast live on FOX 13 in Utah.

"We have no problem playing early in the day; just tell us what time kickoff is and we will be there," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. "Our fans are awesome and will show the country the home-field advantage that Rice-Eccles Stadium is known for.

The network has not said whether its popular on-campus Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will also be broadcast live from Salt Lake City. However, it would appear likely, as FOX almost always produces the show live from wherever the game is located in its prime time slot.

Both Utah and Texas Tech are currently undefeated and ranked, with each team showcasing high-powered offenses and defenses early in the season.

The Big Noon Saturday time slot is one of the biggest in network television, with Utah officials claiming it was home to four out of the Top 10 viewed regular season games last season.