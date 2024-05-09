WATCH LIVE Vigil being held in Santaquin to honor Sgt. Bill Hooser

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A vigil is being held Wednesday night for Sgt. Bill Hooser, a fallen officer who was hit and killed by a semi-truck.

WATCH THE VIGIL LIVE BELOW

Hooser was assisting a Utah Highway Patrol trooper on a traffic stop early Sunday morning on I-15 when the truck drove off, then turned around and ran him over. The suspect, 41-year-old Michael Aaron Jayne, was arrested later that day.

The vigil, organized by the Utah County Fraternal Order of Police, is at Centennial Park, located at 300 W. 100 S. in Santaquin. Organizers said there will be a "short program" at 8:15 p.m., then a candle lighting at 8:30.

Nearly a hundred people are in attendance, with several musical guests and speakers expected to take part.

FOX 13 News

A four-minute moment of silence in honor of his call letters will also be expected.

In the meantime, solemn but hopeful music plays as the children play at the nearby playground. Posters are having messages written on them by visitors.

FOX 13 News

Public funeral services for Hooser will be held Monday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at the UCCU Event Center at Utah Valley University in Orem.