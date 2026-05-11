19-year-old arrested at Quail Creek State Park after allegedly attacking woman

HURRICANE, Utah — A 19-year-old is facing several charges after police say he was arrested at Quail Creek State Park after allegedly attacking a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Anthony Rose Cornwall, 19, was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of aggravated assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and damaging a communication device, among others.

According to court documents, on Saturday at 9:20 p.m., officers were called to respond to an assault at Quail Creek State Park, where a man was allegedly on top of a woman. Witnesses told police that the man was drunk and out of control and that they had pulled him off the woman to hold him until police arrived.

When officers arrived, they arrested Cornwall and spoke to the victim, who stated that Cornwall had pushed her to the ground and choked her. The victim said she screamed, which got the attention of witnesses who came to her aid.

The victim stated that she had been attempting to leave via Uber when Cornwall allegedly took her phone. Her phone was still in Cornwall's possession when he was arrested, according to police.

Inside Cornwall's vehicle, police say they found nicotine and THC vapes, along with marijuana paraphernalia, and alcoholic beverages.

A witness who aided the victim showed police that he had scratches on his neck and back from Cornwall.