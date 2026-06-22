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Teen in critical condition after falling 60 feet from cliff in Toquerville

Teen in critical condition after falling 60 feet from cliff in Toquerville
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TOQUERVILLE, Utah — A 19-year-old is fighting life-threatening injuries after he fell around 60 feet off a cliff near Toquerville on Sunday.

The Hurricane Valley Fire District says they were called at 9:52 p.m. to the cliff near Ash Creek Drive, in the area southwest of the intersection of Toquerville Parkway and Toquerville Boulevard. When crews arrived, they found the patient and started establishing a high-angle rope system to extricate the victim.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was life-flighted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The circumstances behind the fall are under investigation.

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