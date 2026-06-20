Washing County officials offer cash rebate for lawn replacements

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Washington County officials are looking for ways to incentivize ways to save water with a new cash rebate program for anyone interested in trading their lawns for something more drought-resistant.

Retired public works employee and irrigation technician David Farmer supports just about any way to help people conserve water.

“I wish people would just pay more close attention to the water they use because it’s so vital," he said. "Every little bit does help.”

Washington County leaders agree, adding an extra incentive to their water-efficient landscape rebate program.

According to Washington County Water Conservancy District's landscape education specialist Ryan White, local homes and businesses that replace their lawns with drought-tolerant species can now receive a hundred dollars for each approved tree they plant.

“It’s definitely gotten people’s attention. Because that’s where you get the most impact on being able to shade the ground from sunlight and keep your area cooler," said White. “You’re saving water, you’re making it a more comfortable atmosphere around your home, so it really is just the way to do it.”