Washington County Sheriff's Office K9 passes after medical emergency

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — After five years of service with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, K9 Cyrus was announced to have passed away after a sudden, unexpected medical emergency last Sunday.

On June 14, K9 Cyrus and his handler were concluding their shift early that morning when Cyrus developed a "sudden, unexpected medical emergency." He would be rushed to a local emergency veterinary clinic and then flown to the Las Vegas Veterinary Specialty Center for advanced care where he later passed away with his handler and family by his side.

K9 Cyrus was seven years old.

In a press release by Washington County Sheriff's Office, K9 Cyrus had served the community for years, he was cross-designated as a member of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

He had also completed over 360 patrol and narcotics deployments during the five years of service.

"The Washington County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to Cyrus’s handler, his family, and the entire law enforcement K9 community during this time of mourning. The agency also expresses its sincere gratitude to the public for the overwhelming outpouring of support and condolences," read the release.