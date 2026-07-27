Evacuations ordered, structures threatened in Washington Terrace fire

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah — A large vegetation fire is currently burning in Washington Terrace, forcing evacuations as structures in the area are threatened, according to officials.

Live video below shows fire burning in Washington Terrace:

The fire is estimated to be between 15-20 acres.

Officials have said that all properties on Adams Avenue on 5600/5700 South to 300 West must evacuate. A temporary shelter has been set up at the Senior Center at 4301 South 300 West if evacuees have no place to go.

The fire's plume of white smoke can be seen for miles across Weber County.

Kevin Cundick

The Pleasant Valley Branch is also being evacuated due to the fire nearby and will be closed until further notice.

"We will keep you updated as we receive new information, regarding when we will return to regular operating hours," the library posted to social media.

People are being told to avoid the area and follow all evacuation orders issued by local officials.

Tanner Montgomery

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story