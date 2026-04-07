Nordic Valley Ski Resort expansion sparks concern among Ogden Valley neighbors

OGDEN VALLEY, Utah — Some residents in Ogden Valley are worried about news of a large expansion at the Nordic Valley Ski Resort after reports floated around that the resort was gearing up for a billion-dollar expansion. It would include two gondolas, 12 chairlifts, hundreds of homes and multiple ski areas. But the resort said those plans are not happening.

"It was very much a commission study to see what would happen,” explained Robert Behunin, senior director of project strategy for Clyde Capital Group, which owns the property and is in charge of the expansion. “And I can say without a doubt, our plan is still our plan, one that we all approved together.”

Behunin said that plan, which is the current expansion plan, was approved by the Weber County Commission in 2024, in accordance with the 2016 general plan, and also took residents’ inputs into consideration.

"Continuing to improve the skiable area, ski beaches, obviously have some light commercial and retail,” explained Behunin. "We're going to have a community plaza that will be the centerpiece that actually ties in with Liberty Park."

“During ski season and every time they have an event up there, I’m not going to be able to get out of my driveway,” said Richard Webb, who has lived in Ogden Valley for 25 years.

Webb and other neighbors said they are worried about the resort expanding — even with the current plan.

"We're going to have traffic problems, we're going to have density all over the place, and people move here because they like the way the place looks,” Webb added.

Generations of Suzie Goodenough’s family have lived in Ogden Valley. She was “heartbroken” when she heard about the possible expansion plan. But, even after the clarifications, she still has her reservations.

"We grew up skiing there. We loved it, said Goodenough. “It hardly ever has enough water to have snow, because it doesn’t have elevation. This year has really shown that to them, we would think, so expansion seems a little bit ridiculous since they didn’t even have enough to keep it running or have a sleigh riding park.”

Their biggest concern is water, and development impeding on water rights that have been in place for decades. Webb said he relies on water from the springs on his property to irrigate the land to grow hay, and for water for his animals. He’s worried that the water being pulled for the resort and its expansion would take away from his supply.

"If that gets down too low and starts sucking me dry, and somebody says, ‘Whoops,’ well, whoops isn’t good enough. It’s too late. That’s my lifestyle, that’s what I do,” Webb said.

Behunin said their studies show that the water for residents won’t be impacted. He also said he hopes this project helps everyone.

"Keep the integrity of Nordic Valley Ski Resort and the area as a family-friendly village and ski resort,” he said.

Goodenough said she is worried that the homes close to the well where the resort is pulling water from would hurt the people who live there — and impact wildlife, too. She said she hopes that if there is further expansion, people who live here have a seat at the table.

"This is our home; they need to do it with the input of the people who live here,” Goodenough said.

Behunin emphasized that if they do have future plans, those will go through the new Ogden Valley city leadership, and that they will take the opinions of residents into consideration.