Once a go, Roy referendum on property tax increase removed from ballot

ROY, Utah — A referendum allowing Roy residents to vote next month on a proposed property tax increase has been removed from the ballot after a review found that multiple signatures collected by opponents of the increase failed to meet the criteria to be deemed valid.

Over the summer, the Roy city council faced immediate backlash after voting 4-1 to approve a 34 percent property tax increase.

Residents who opposed the increase worked to gather signatures to allow for a referendum, which would let voters voice their opinions through the ballot box.

Earlier this month, organizers celebrated, believing they had gathered the required 1,786 signatures, 10 percent of registered voters in Roy, and 10% of active voters in at least 75 % of the city's voter participation areas, according to city rules.

However, the city announced Tuesday that a review found invalid signatures, dropping the number below the threshold for the referendum to move forward, and will now remove it from the ballot.

The city claimed it found issues with the following signatures:



6 Unreadable (could not read the voter's handwriting)

112 Not Registered (the voter is not a registered voter)

73 Bad Address (the address does not match what is on file)

30 Not Matching (the signature does not match what is on file)

13 Other (could be a mixture of any of the above, may live out of the area of the referendum, etc.)

6 Duplicate (the voter signed more than once)

"While the referendum no longer meets the required thresholds, Roy City would like to express its appreciation for residents who remain informed, engaged, and respectful in their involvement with our community," the city said in a statement. "We believe resident engagement is essential to effective local government, and we are at our strongest when residents, staff, and elected officials work collaboratively to find common ground and engage in constructive dialogue."