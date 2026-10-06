Overheated power strip started Riverdale home fire that killed 5 family members, chief says

RIVERDALE, Utah — The fire that engulfed a Riverdale home, killing five members of one family, was started by an overheated power strip, according to fire officials.

Riverdale Fire Chief Matthew Hennessy told FOX 13 News that arson had been ruled out and Thursday's overnight fire will be categorized as accidental.

Hennessy said the fire started from a power strip next to the front door, which trapped many of the Bird family inside the home. The parents and two of the surviving children escaped through a basement window, while the kids who were upstairs were unable to leave the burning house.

"Really appreciate any support that’s been given to this family and to first responders as we navigate this tragedy," Hennessy said.

Neighborhood mourns father, children killed in Riverdale fire:

Neighborhood reacts to father, three children killed in Riverdale house fire

Because the area where the fire started is so charred, Hennessy said fire officials are currently unable to determine the exact model of the power strip. The fire chief urged people to unplug items from power strips once devices are fully charged, and use wall sockets whenever possible.

The father and three of the family's 6 children died in the hours following the fire, while another child died Sunday.