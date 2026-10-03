RIVERDALE, Utah — It’s been heavy in a Riverdale community as friends, family, neighbors and loved ones are trying to cope with something unthinkable.

A father and three children are dead, and one child is still in critical condition after a devastating fire at their home.

This has also been especially challenging for the first responders who have been tirelessly working on this incident. From police officers, fire fighters and dispatchers to investigators and other local authorities, who live and work in this community as well, it has been tough to show up to this challenging scene, see a terrible outcome, and try to move forward so they can be ready for the next emergency.

WATCH | Resources for firefighters coping with deadly Riverdale fire tragedy

Resources for firefighters coping with deadly Riverdale fire tragedy

"It affects the crew that was on duty, it affects the crews that are coming on duty, and it’s not just the Riverdale fire department,” said Riverdale Fire Chief Matt Hennessy. He said agencies from all over Weber and even Davis counties responded to a scene that forever changed a family in Riverdale early Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire broke out at around 1:46 a.m. Thursday at 4611 South 1150 West. When crews from multiple fire departments arrived on the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames with people trapped inside.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene. Five family members were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two children passed away, and their father as well. Chief Hennesy said these unfortunate losses can stick with firefighters. "Things like this will affect them for the rest of their days. and we'll just help them process it,” he added.

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Chief Hennessy said other agencies have also been reaching out to see how they can help — even offering to cover shifts to give crews time off. He said there has been more emphasis recently on firefighter mental health, and trying to find unique solutions to cater to individuals.

"There’s critical incident stress debriefings, we've got peer support, and that’s a big one,” explained Chief Hennessy. “We've got firefighters and police officers that have essentially walked in their shoes and they are now able to communicate with them. We’ve got something called ‘the brotherhood' where the men and women, we watch out for each other,” he added.

The Weber Fire District helped with the response too. Deputy Chief Chance Wilcox said these sad situations can be a lot to process, but asking for help is a sign of strength.

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"You understand when you sign up for this career that you’re going to be exposed to heavy things and you’re going to be exposed to these traumatic events, but it does hit a little differently when it’s a family that you may have known or it’s in a community that you’ve grown up, or serve on a daily basis,” he explained. "Making sure that if anyone is struggling with those things, just reach out to the people around you, utilize your resources, realize that’s a sign of strength,” he added.

This loss weighs heavily on the community, because so many people knew them and adored them. On Thursday, Riverdale Mayor Braden Mitchell said he found out his son played basketball with one of the boys in this family. "I don't think we even know all the ways yet that we will be impacted by this loss," he added. People have put up purple ribbons and balloons in the neighborhood for the family.

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Chief Hennessy said he is very grateful for the outpouring of support for the first responders, and for the family. Even after the fences, police tape and balloons come down, he said his crews will still be around to help. "It’s an honor to be able to be called when residents and citizens are having the worst day of their lives,” Chief Hennessy added.

Friends and neighbors have set up a memorial account to help the surviving children and their mother.

Donations can be made to:

Family Memorial Account

# 746009136425

America First Credit Union

Those transferring funds from an America First Credit Union account should use: Savings

9136425