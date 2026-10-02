Riverdale community mourns neighbors who were like family

RIVERDALE, Utah — A massive outpouring of grief followed the news of a family left shattered after an overnight fire in the small, Weber County community of Riverdale. Most residents were still in disbelief that several members of a family that seemingly everyone knows were gone.

Neighbors gathered in the parking lot of a nearby church with prayers and memories, dedicated to the young people in the crowd.

Six children of the children in the family, including the three who perished in the fire, were enrolled in local schools, so Thursday's incident had already affected so many children.

Community stunned over family tragedy in Riverdale house fire:

Community stunned over family tragedy in Riverdale house fire

Kendyl Choate's parents were very close with the family, and she herself grew up with them.

“It’s been a very devastating, hard, unimaginable day," said Choate. "It’s really just proof of how quickly life can change in a matter of minutes, seconds, hours. Growing up in Riverdale, you know people. And everyone knows everyone, and when someone is hurting, everyone is hurting.”

Derek Henderson shared what an impact the deaths have already had on the neighborhood.

“Massive impact, absolutely. They’re just... everybody knows them, everybody loves them," Henderson shared. "And not just that, but they show up like when other things have happened, they’re there. 'How can we help, what can we do?'”

Father, 3 children killed in overnight Riverdale house fire:

Father, 3 children killed in overnight Riverdale house fire

Now those are the very questions many people in the community are asking. How can they help a family who means so much to so many?

Ribbons were placed throughout the neighborhood to remind people to pray for the family, and there will be multiple funerals to pay for, along with hospital bills.