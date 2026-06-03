Roy City cancels fireworks show, citing drought and other concerns

ROY, Utah — The annual Roy Days festival will be without fireworks this summer.

Roy City Council member Jason Sphar announced in a Facebook post that the council "made the difficult decision" Tuesday night to cancel the fireworks show at the festival, which will run from July 17 to Aug. 1.

Sphar said they chose to cancel the fireworks because of concerns with the drought, city budget, and safety — saying the show attracts "gang-related activity from neighboring cities."

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He said he's talked to police officers who said gang members tend to come from Ogden and cause trouble during the fireworks show.

"The shooting a while back and numerous arrests done during Roy days, over the past few years, are apparently, mostly, gang members from Ogden," he wrote in a Facebook comment — but also clarified that his comments are his own views, not necessarily those of the council as a whole.

Sphar added that the fireworks were moved to the golf course a few years ago after two firework-related accidents that caused injuries in 2014 and 2019.

Sphar also said they have considered a drone light show in lieu of fireworks, but it would cost more than fireworks and could be difficult because of the city's close proximity to the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

But it's not just the fireworks; Sphar said some other events may be canceled. The "painting of the light poles" is "effectively canceled," Sphar wrote. The events on Friday, July 31 may also be canceled, although Sphar said "a few council members are working hard to save the annual Salmon Bake event."