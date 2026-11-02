Roy High School evacuated after explosive device debris found in parking lot

ROY, Utah — Students and faculty at Roy High School were evacuated early Monday after debris from an explosive device was located in the school's parking lot.

The Weber School District said the evacuation order was issued around 7 a.m. as a precaution and remains in place.

Pieces of a detonated flash bang device were found in the parking lot. According to the district, "a flash bang is a nonlethal explosive that causes a bright flash and loud sound."

Although officials said there is no danger to staff or students, K-9 units have been brought to the school to search the building to ensure there are no other devices.

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