Service member sentenced for striking 87-year-old Roy pedestrian and leaving scene

ROY, Utah — A 28-year-old who is active duty military has been sentenced for striking an 87-year-old pedestrian in Roy and failing to stay at the scene of the crash.

Jose Salgado-Rivera was sentenced Monday for abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult by criminal negligence, a charge he pleaded guilty to. He was sentenced to 179 days in the Weber County Jail, with 134 days being suspended and a day credit for time served.

Salgado-Rivera will also serve three years of probation and will have to undergo Moral Reconation Therapy.

He was arrested by Roy police in 2025, a day after he hit 87-year-old Beverly Kay Quarles, who was crossing an intersection. Investigators said that he told a military official who turned him into Roy police.

Jose Salgado-Rivera was ordered to report to the Weber County Jail by 5:00 p.m. on Friday.