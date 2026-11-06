So trashy! Powder Mountain tests new ski lift with garbage cans

EDEN, Utah — Powder Mountain's new ski lift is already looking like garbage, and that's a great thing for skiers.

The resort is excited to debut its new ski lift when the season finally opens, but before any human can grab a seat, it has to go through rigorous testing.

So the Powder Mountain team, along with Skytrac, the lift's manufacturer, loaded its chairs with garbage cans. Each garbage can was filled with 180 pounds of water before the lift ran under a full simulated load.

Additional testing remains, but once the season opens and the lift begins regular operations, it will allow skiers access to over 1,000 acres of the resort's new terrain.