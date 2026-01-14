South Ogden man dies after being shot by neighbor

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — One of the people shot by a South Ogden man during an overnight standoff last week has died from his injuries, the Weber County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was shot late Thursday, with his neighbor, James Joseph Rios, currently in custody following the incident. Rios had previously been charged with seven counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder, but a count of Aggravated Murder will now be added.

The attorney's office did not share when the man died.

On Thursday, Rios barricaded himself inside his South Ogden home just before 10 p.m. and fired multiple shots at police during the hours-long standoff.

Before police arrived, Rios allegedly shot at his neighbor, striking him in the stomach. When the man's wife and sons went out to pull him inside, Rios fired again, striking the man in the head, while also hitting one of the sons in the foot.

South Ogden residents share fears after overnight shooting incident:

Both the man and his son were originally transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the son has not been made available.

Rios is also accused of shooting and killing the family's pet Dachshund

Police said Rios told them that he "acted due to internal anger." Inside the home, officers found a long rifle and several casings. Rios also confessed to firing the rifle into the walls of his home "in an effort to keep officers back."