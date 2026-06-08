Teenage girl not expected to survive after being hit by fallen tree at Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — A 13-year-old girl is not expected to survive after being hit by a tree that fell on the shore of Pineview Reservoir over the weekend.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said the girl was in the Quist Beach area on Saturday around 2:15 p.m. when the tree fell onto her, causing a "traumatic injury."

The first deputy who responded to the scene provided lifesaving measures with the help of bystanders and family members until paramedics arrived. The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but the sheriff's office said Monday that they do not expect that she'll survive.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident to determine what caused the tree to fall onto the girl

"The Weber County Sheriff’s Office extends its sympathies to the juvenile and her family. We are thankful for the efforts of our deputies, family, bystanders, and EMS personnel who worked quickly to do everything they could to try to save this juvenile’s life," they wrote.