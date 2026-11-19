HUNTSVILLE, Utah — The host of the alpine skiing competitions for the 2034 Winter Olympics in Utah just won a gold medal for the third consecutive year.

Snowbasin Resort in Huntsville was named Best Ski Resort by USA Today, a spot it's held every year since 2024.

Fresh snowfall gives Utah ski resorts a boost ahead of opening day:

Fresh Utah snowfall gives ski resorts a boost ahead of opening day

The resort was lauded for its 114 trails and thousands of acres of diverse terrain "ranging from steep trails, open bowls, and beginner-friendly groomers." Its lift system was also recognized as a reason for the top ranking.

"This consecutive recognition reflects strong guest loyalty and reinforces Snowbasin’s commitment to delivering an exceptional ski experience year after year," the resort said.

Skiers rejoice as the season begins with the opening of Brian Head Resort:

Skiers rejoice as the season begins with the opening of Brian Head Resort

Earlier this week, Ski Magazine readers hailed Snowbasin as the No. 3 best overall ski resort in the west.

Snowbasin is scheduled to open for its 85th season on Nov. 27.