Weber State Wildcats put Utah on the map after winning National Cheerleading Association competition

OGDEN, Utah — One of the best cheer programs in the nation is right here in Utah. The Weber State Wildcats are putting the Beehive State on the map and have lots of trophies to back their titles.

Earlier this month, two teams from Weber State University, Large Coed and Small Coed, won big at the National Cheerleading Association competition in Florida. The Large Coed team is made up of 12 males and 8 females, and this was their tenth division win, and the ninth consecutive one.

They are undefeated Grand Champions, after beating the other winners in every division. Small Coed also won for the third time in their division, and their third grand championship as well.

Cayli Niederhauser is on the cheer team at Weber State.

"I just live right over that mountain so it really is right in my backyard,” she said.

She started cheerleading in high school, but never imagined she would get to be part of this prestigious team.

With the support of coaches and working hard, Niederhauser is one of the athletes who helped bring these trophies home.

"The feeling of even walking off that mat, before we even knew if we won or not, we had already won. As a team, it was the most amazing feeling, we all have each other's backs at every single moment,” she said.

"I’m so incredibly proud of everybody. Just getting through it, getting run into the ocean in Daytona, it was the best feeling, said Alex Devonmille, who is a cheerleader too.

"This year was my first year actually competing on mat and being able to earn that trophy, it was a surreal moment,” said Zach Adams. “It was just an out of body experience that I never thought I’d be able to compete and do it, but we finally got there and did it."

Some athletes on the team are still in Florida, training for another competition this weekend.

"Truly like us being here, with USA, it wouldn’t be possible without Weber State,” Hailey Smith said.

She and others are part of Team USA. Smith said about a third of the Team USA squad is a current or past student at Weber State.

Jada McFarland said she is carrying the win and all the lessons from Weber with her.

“When you win, it's not just a representation of your last season, it’s also a representation of all the work that you’ve put in your whole life,” she said. “So I’ve been cheering since I was 6 years old, so winning my fifth college national title was so much more than the work that I put in for my last season.”

Niederhauser hopes to inspire the next generation to carry the baton.

"I look up in the stands, and I see all the little girls, and I see everyone that just like adores us, and it just makes everything worth it,” she said.