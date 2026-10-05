Woman in wheelchair struck, killed while crossing North Ogden street

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A woman in a wheelchair was killed Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a North Ogden roadway.

The 73-year-old victim was in a crosswalk while crossing 1700 North just after 7 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a licensed minor.

The unidentified woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

North Ogden Police said the male driver remained on the scene of the accident. Although an investigation remains ongoing, police said speed or impairment are not considered to be factors in the deadly accident.