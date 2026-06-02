West Jordan resident killed in Nevada car crash

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — A Utah man was killed in a car crash early Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Nevada.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials said 52-year-old Matthew Allen Szukala, from West Jordan, was traveling east on I-80 in Elko County, about 23 miles west of West Wendover, when the crash occurred.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Szukala was driving an Oldsmobile Alero in the left lane when he drifted into the center median. Officials say it appeared that Szukala then tried to correct, turning the steering wheel in both directions, but the tires dug into the dirt and caused his car to roll.

Szukala was ejected from the car and died from his injuries at the scene. NHP said he was not wearing a seat belt.