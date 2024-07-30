West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Draper, Riverton

DRAPER, Utah — West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in both the cities of Draper and Riverton, officials said Tuesday.

The mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus in Draper were found near Vista Station Boulevard. There have been no reports of humans being impacted by the recent discovery of West Nile Virus.

Draper said it will be fogging the river basin and Vista Station Business Complex, but there are no plans to do so in residential areas.

West Nile Virus can cause mild to severe illness resulting in death, with many infected people not even knowing they have the disease. Officials state less than 1% of infected people will develop a severe form of the disease, which can result in "debilitating long-term complications or death."

Mosquito season in Utah usually lasts until the first hard freeze.

Residents are urged to use mosquito repellent, wear protective clothing, keep standing water drained, and windows and doors shut in homes.