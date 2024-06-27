West Valley City Planning Commission approves rezoning request for Redwood Drive-In Theatre & Swap Meet land

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Planning Commission meeting was packed on Wednesday.

Community members filled the room, showing their support of keeping the Redwood Drive-In Theatre and Swap Meet open.

On weekends, you can find Ezequel Medina's business, Barrio Entertainment, set up at the Swap Meet.

"It's been up for like 30 years plus," he said. "It's my family business."

It's a place, he says, that is very important to him.

"It's a priority to me, man. Definitely a priority," said Medina.

WATCH: Locals hope to save beloved drive-in movie theater & swap meet — again

Beto Conejo with West Temple Media is also a regular vendor at the swap meet.

"I started my business there too, essentially the way that many people do, which is to, you know, build my brand, build my clientele," said Conejo.

Conejo says the swamp meet has both an economic and cultural impact.

"We have 500 to 700 vendors come out every weekend, every Sunday specifically that come out and, you know, essentially make this a thriving economy here in West Valley City," said Conejo.

EDGEhomes filed a petition to rezone the land from commercial use to housing.

The city's planning commission discussed the site plans, including one that was unveiled Wednesday night. That plan addressed issues brought up in an earlier meeting, like on-site parking.

The latest site plan calls for 300 total units, including 40 condos, 244 townhomes and 16 single-family units, as well as 214 parking stalls.

Near the end of the meeting, commissioners weighed in.

"I just feel like this isn't the appropriate time to change the zoning of this property," said Commissioner Harold Woodruff.

That was met by applause from those who turned out. Woodruff later stated that he does feel this property will change to something else later on.

Commissioner Cindy Wood was in support of the project.

"I think this developer will build a very good project. People won't agree with it; I'm glad the single-family homes were put back in," Wood said.

The planning commission ultimately voted 4-2 to approve the rezoning request.

While those who turned out expressed disappointment and frustration as the meeting was ending, Medina said the fight doesn't stop here.

"Just do the best we can and, like, let people know how important this place is to us and what we really got here and what we don't want it to be rezoned as," said Medina.

The request will now head to the West Valley City Council for a final vote.

Three years ago, a different developer also tried to rezone the property. However, the developer eventually withdrew their application.