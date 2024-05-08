West Valley City residents pleading to keep arts center open

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A day after West Valley City unexpectedly announced plans to close its performing arts center, performers and patrons flooded city hall in hopes of changing the city's mind.

Monday's news was a complete shock to the community.

"As a woman of color and a performer in Utah, not a lot of theaters do shows that represent people of color," said Teresa Jack, a performer and patron for West Valley Arts. "West Valley City is 40% Hispanic. West Valley Arts has always invested in bringing in shows that represent that community."

"Some of the best shows that I have ever seen in my entire life have been put on on this stage," said Richard Dowse.

The theater was told to finish up its 2024 season before closing its doors.

"Today, we're here replacing the boilers in this building. Why are we doing that?" asked artistic producer John Sweeney.

The city has only been in charge of it for the last few years, some argue there hasn't been enough time to show its potential.

"It's just getting to the point where it can be profitable venture. There's a reason the Hale Centre Theatre was here for 20+ years and then moved to a multi-million dollar facility in Sandy," said Dowse.

"The numbers don't lie, I see people shaking their heads, but I have the financials to show it," said city manager Ifo Pili.

Pili said there's structural damage that could cost $7.6 million to repair.

"You don't have to be a professional, you don't have to be an engineer to see the building in disrepair," ***said Pili.

"This building's younger than me, OK? I've got more structural concerns than this building has," said Jack.

The city said the "spirit of creativity and artistic expression" will continue at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center.

"That would be similar to taking my Philadelphia Eagles from their home stadium and moving them to Granger High School," said Sweeney.

Pili said the theater is "bleeding money" from the general fund. He also said he's "all ears" and "open to suggestions."

"I've been a city manager for almost twenty years now. I'm all about creativity and wanting to find solutions, but at this point I don't have it and that's where my recommendation came from," said Pili.

In just a day, the Facebook group to save the building gathered almost 2,000 members. The group is asking for the city to partner with them to keep the center open for two more seasons so they can raise half the necessary funds to cover the cost of the structural needs of the building.