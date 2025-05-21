West Valley City's Zavier Gozo credits faith and family for success with RSL

HERRIMAN, Utah — West Valley City native Zavier Gozo signed his first professional contract at 15 years old. He made his MLS debut in 2023 and earned a starting role with Real Salt Lake this season.

"It's my dream, I feel like it's kind of surreal, but it's kind of normal to me now, so I just try to do the best I can," said Gozo.

The 18-year-old homegrown player gives all the credit to his faith, his family, and his friends for his success. "My faith is everything, that's what keeps me humble, that's what keeps me grounded," said the RSL midfielder, "I go into every game, I pray, God's plan is perfect and whatever He has for me in store, it will happen."

Starting the last 5 games for the claret and cobalt, the teenager is not intimidated by Major League Soccer when he's playing alongside his RSL teammates. "Everyone is a family here, it's like I have 11 brothers or 20 brothers, however many people are on the roster. It's a competition every day at practice, and everyone wants a spot, but it's also a family and a brotherhood," said Gozo.

His mom and dad have been there since day one. Gozo adds, "My dad is from Ivory Coast, so he's a big soccer guy and he was a coach growing up, my mom keeps me humble, she doesn't let me get too high or too low, and she's always there for me. She contributes to my work ethic, my beliefs, my core, everything, my foundation."

Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni enjoys coaching a player like Gozo, who is willing to learn and give it his all on the pitch. "Maximum effort is a mandatory minimum," said Mastroeni, "the minutes that Gozo plays, he doesn't make mistakes from a lack of effort, that's for sure."

The Comba FC product has stayed in the starting 11 since RSL's match against San Diego in late April. "I've gotten a lot of support from the people in Utah, they know me from growing up, or they know me from playing against me when I was little. I feel like I have a lot of support, and I love it."