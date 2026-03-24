8th graders plan timeless memories for Magna senior center prom

MAGNA, Utah — Navy blue and gold balloons formed a balloon arch that decorated the Magna Senior Citizen Center on Tuesday, matching the streamers on the doorway and plates on the table.

It wasn't a regular morning at the center. It was Prom, an event for those who live there and organized by students at Brockbank STEM Junior High School for those living

The students were given a $500 budget to plan the entire dance, which ranged from decor to refreshments. While it was a good time for all, it was also a lesson for the kids, giving them a chance to apply real-world math skills while giving back to the community.

Each female prom attendee wore a paper rose made by a student.

Maya is an eighth grader at Brockbank, and shared how the prom was an opportunity for her to meet new people and put smiles on everyone’s faces.

“It took us about a couple weeks or a month to plan,” she said.

Among the seniors dressed to the nines were Carolyn and her husband, Don, married just a few years ago and attend many of the center’s events.

“I love it,” Carolyn said. “I wish they had that sort of thing when I was young. [The students] are so cute and talented.”

And once the music started blasting, young and old, students and seniors, joined together on the dance floor, celebrating a new memory for both generations.