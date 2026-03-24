Beloved Ridge Golf Course survives another year, bringing joy to West Valley City golfers

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Golfers at The Ridge Golf Club in West Valley City are breathing a sigh of relief after city officials confirmed the facility will stay open for the 2026 season.

On any given day at The Ridge, you’ll find familiar faces.

Among them are a close-knit group of golfers who call themselves “The Shadows.” They’ve played together for years, building memories along the way. “We’ve had so many crazy, funny moments on this course. We could write a book, and it would be a best seller,” golfer Donna Myers said.

Fellow golfer Sue Spedale added, “We just hope that The Ridge lives on because we have a good time here.”

The course’s future came into question last fall when West Valley City officials began a land survey to review possible uses for the nearly 200-acre property. City leaders said only after that process would they decide whether to bring the issue before the city council.

In a recent statement, the city said: “The Ridge Golf Club is open for the 2026 season. The West Valley City Council has not discussed this since last Fall and the golf course is not on any future city council agenda for further discussion.”

Council member Tom Huynh noted that properties such as Stonebridge Golf Club, the Maverik Center, and The Ridge Golf Club could potentially bring other benefits if sold. “We could do a lot of things for our city if we sell those properties,” Huynh said, adding that the land could be redeveloped for uses such as grocery stores or homes. “We could beautify our city.”

For now, “The Shadows” say they’re happy their favorite course is still open. “Save The Ridge. We want it,” Spedale said.

“We hope we live on at The Ridge as well,” Myers said through a laugh. “Yes, we’re counting our days.”