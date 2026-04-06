Body found in West Valley canal by fisherman

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are investigating after a body was found in a canal Sunday evening, with officials saying there are no signs of foul play.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, a man fishing in a canal near 5300 West and 2500 South at 7:40 p.m. spotted the body in the water.

Police and fire crews responded to remove the body, with detectives telling FOX 13 News that the body is that of an adult male, although they have not identified the victim at this time.

FOX 13 News Police tape seen along West Valley City canal where a man's body was discovered on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The body was turned over to the medical examiner for further investigation.