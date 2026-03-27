ICE is now looking for office space in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The federal government is looking for co-working space for Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees in Utah, according to paperwork filed last week.

ICE submitted a Request For Information last Friday seeking a year of co-working space in West Valley City, as well as in about 100 other cities in 41 other states and Puerto Rico. The agency already operates a field office in West Valley City.

West Valley City spokesperson Sam Johnson said the city had not received any information from ICE about leasing offices in the city. He said the federal agency would not be required to discuss such a requisition with city officials, and did not know what buildings could suit the agency’s request.

Cox calls lack of notice about ICE warehouse purchase 'frustrating':

Cox calls lack of notice about ICE warehouse purchase 'frustrating'

Since Congress approved more than $75 billion in additional funding for ICE last summer via the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill, the agency has been spending large sums for its “Detention Reengineering Initiative.”

As part of the initiative, the agency has purchased warehouses and signed contracts for infrastructure to support a system to “effectuate mass deportations,” according to an ICE document shared by municipal officials in Social Circle, Georgia.

ICE’s request for co-working space was filed just several days after the agency spent $145.4 million to purchase a 833,000-square-foot Salt Lake City warehouse that would be converted into a detention facility capable of holding 7,500 immigrant detainees.

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