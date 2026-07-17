In first appearance since stabbing, mall employee shares thanks for support

The man stabbed multiple times while working at a West Valley City mall earlier this week shared a message thanking everyone who has supported him since the incident.

Syed Sohail Uddin was working at a Valley Fair Mall kiosk Monday when he was stabbed repeatedly by a suspect identified as Peter Michael Larsen, who told police that he had allegedly attacked Uddin because of his religion.

Uddin was hospitalized in critical condition and underwent immediate surgery.

In a social media video posted Thursday evening, Uddin's manager, Adnan Mohammed, updated Sohail's condition, sharing how he had six tendons and two veins repaired in his hand. He added that doctors were also monitoring Uddin's heart during his stay.

According to Mohammed, Uddin has six months of recovery ahead of him, and then months of physiotherapy after that.

Mall stabbing victim is more than a coworker; he's 'family,' friends share:

Mall stabbing victim is more than a coworker; he's 'family,' friends share

Following the update, Sohail was given the microphone and spoke from his hospital bed.

"Thanks to each and every person who has helped me in this critical condition, in this situation," said Uddin, who appeared weary and tired. "And my colleagues, my boss, everyone. My wife who has helped me in this condition. Thanks to all."

It's not known how long Uddin will remain in the hospital. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical bills and other costs as Uddin recovers.