Valley Fair Mall employee hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An employee at a kiosk inside the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City has been hospitalized after he was stabbed by a suspect on Monday.

The West Valley City Police Department said that after a brief interaction between two men, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the employee multiple times in the stomach.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident subdued the suspect and held him until police arrived on the scene.

As of 5 p.m., the victim was in surgery, and the unidentified suspect was in custody.

"We are investigating any possible motives and any possible relationship between the suspect and victim," the police department said."

A witness told FOX 13 News that he was inside a nearby store where he worked when he heard shouting and people running away from a scene where the alleged stabbing had taken place.

“When you see people panicking like that… we're just supposed to close the gate and get away from the situation for sure. You don't want to be caught in something like that. It was pretty scary," said Andy Romero.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story