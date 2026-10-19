Juvenile seriously wounded, suspect in custody after West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A suspect is on custody after a juvenile was shot and seriously wounded Monday in West Valley City, forcing the lockdown of a nearby high school.

West Valley City Police responded just after 12:30 p.m. to a call of a shooting near 1161 West 2320 South.

Officers at the scene found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital. The boy's exact injuries were not released.

FOX 13 News Police on scene of shooting involving juvenile victim in West Valley City on Monday, October 19, 2026.

An unidentified suspect was taken into custody at a Utah Transit Authority TRAX station in Salt Lake City, and the firearm allegedly used in the shooting has been located. Shell casings from the weapon were also found at the scene of the shooting.

Due to the incident, Roots Charter High School was briefly placed on lockdown as a preventive measure. It's not known if the victim or suspect attended that particular school.

Police said there is currently no threat to the public.

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