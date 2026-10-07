Kearns seeks input on traffic, safety along busy 5400 South corridor

KEARNS, Utah — For Mayra Zavala’s clients, getting to her salon in Kearns means dealing with traffic on 5400 South.

“We always have a lot of traffic; my clients can't easily drive to my business,” Zavala, owner of Glamour Hair & Makeup Salon, said. “I think if there was less traffic, I know I would get more business; more clients would come into my salon."

Kearns city leaders want to hear from people like Zavala as they study the 5400 South Corridor between Bangerter Highway and Mountain View Corridor.

At an Oct. 15 open house at the Kearns Library, residents can review findings from the city’s past and recent studies and weigh in on changes they would like to see.

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Charles Henderson, Kearns’ strategic city administrator, said residents gave feedback on 5400 South Corridor this summer during the annual community celebration, Kearns Hometown Days.

“We have a great deal of congestion, as you can see. A lot of cars coming up and down this road,” Henderson said.

But Henderson says traffic isn't the only concern.

“Some other main concerns were pedestrian safety, being able to cross several lanes of traffic safely, the ability to ride a bike, accidents, speeding,” he explained.

Kearns resident Susan Willis wants to see more businesses thrive along the roadway.

“It’s sad to drive down 5400 South, and you see so much that’s empty when it should be thriving. Like I said, it’s a busy street. We need to be bringing businesses here that can thrive, and people want to come to,” Willis said.

The city will hold the open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Kearns Library.

“Come out and let us hear your voice,” Henderson said.

The hope is a safer road for everyone and a chance for businesses like Zavala's to grow.