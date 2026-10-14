Magna woman seeks safer street after 2 parked cars hit in less than a month

MAGNA, Utah — A Magna woman is asking city leaders to make her street safer after two of her parked cars were hit outside her home in less than a month.

Jane Burns has lived along 9000 West in Magna for 10 years and shared how the neighborhood is active with young children who often play outside in the street.

“My friend’s joke is that I live on the freeway,” Burns said.

Burns claims her parked Ford Fiesta was hit and totaled in August. Less than a month later, her Ford Maverick was also struck.

Kearns distributes lightbulbs to brighten streets, reduce crime:

Kearns distributes lightbulbs to brighten streets, reduce crime

She said the street is dark and drivers tend to speed.

“This is the first time in 10 years that I’ve considered leaving and potentially putting the house up for sale because I don’t necessarily feel safe in my own house anymore,” Burns said.

“I can’t sleep," she added. "Every time I hear a noise outside, I’m worried that something else that’s really expensive that I can’t afford is going to happen to me, or someone is going to get hurt."

City responds

FOX 13 News reached out to the city of Magna about Burns’ concerns.

“Due to the limited width of the roadway, on-street parking can create significant navigation challenges,” the city replied in a statement. “Engineering staff and I have been actively working with her to review potential solutions and carefully consider alternatives that would enhance the neighborhood while minimizing any additional impacts or complications.”

Burns acknowledged that the city has made some changes, including brightening streetlight bulbs and installing a speed sign over the weekend.

Neighbors ask for more

Burns and her neighbors have signed a petition asking the city to add more lights, speed bumps, and other traffic mitigation.

“I had a second vehicle hit, and next time it could be a person," she said.

Burns hopes changes come before someone is hurt.

